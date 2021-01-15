It would be very helpful if we would get more information concerning the location of new cases of the virus so we could be better informed to take better precaution or avoid area all together especially for the older people who have to do their own grocery shopping.
Betty Spurlock
Bainbridge
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.