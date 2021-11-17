Ugh. Soon-to-be Mayor Mark Drnek trots out the same, tired mantra of all newly elected politicians for the electorate to lap up — that “more” is synonymous with “better.”
In this case, he announces that he wants to bring in a thousand new residents — as if, somehow, more people translates into — well, what? Higher housing prices in a real estate market that is already constrained? More strip mall nonsense? Higher taxes when, suddenly, existing services to the residents are inadequate and need to be upgraded to meet higher demand? More traffic congestion? Ugly subdivisions marring the landscape? I wonder just how carefully Mayor-elect Drnek thought through this throwaway bone before tossing it out to the voters to chew on. I dare say, “not much.”
In fact, Oneonta is just fine the way it is, thank you. As a native who now lives in one of the fastest-growing towns in New York, three miles as the crow flies from a giant semi-conductor chip fab (with another on the way), I always breathe easier when I come to Oneonta, even if it isn’t exactly the same place as it was when I was growing up there in the ’60s.
Here’s some sage advice: Cultivate what is good about the city — its bucolic location nestled within those beautiful hills that define it, the energy and intellectual fervor that two colleges bring to the place, and leave it alone. More people doesn’t make a place better to live; bettering the place you love does. Get after it.
James E. Close
Mechanicville
