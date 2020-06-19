Corey Mosher is a fourth-generation farmer, a community leader, a family man, and he’s a Democratic candidate running to be our next assemblyman.
When I look at political candidates, I choose whether to support them through three important characteristics: relatability, electability and likeability. Corey is one of those rare candidates who excel in all three areas. He grew up right here in the 121st District. As such, he knows the issues we all face on a day-to-day basis, and he understands how to make our lives easier through legislation passed in Albany.
He’s electable, with ample Republican support so far, which is bound to increase as John Salka’s incompetence becomes more apparent. Unlike his Democratic opponent, Corey speaks with clarity and always captivates his audience. We need an assemblyman who can go to Albany and ensure we are heard, not just another uninspiring voice that disappears into the crowd. Corey is the only candidate in the race that will not get walked on by John Salka during the general election season, the only candidate capable of beating him.
Most importantly, he’s likeable. His endorsements demonstrate quality over quantity, reeling them in from current state senators, and even former Assemblyman Bill Magee. Corey is more qualified than his Republican and Democratic opponents combined, and I can unequivocally say that he’ll make us proud if we give him a chance to represent us in Albany. State legislators know it, Bill Magee knows it, and I know it. I’m speaking to all Otsego County residents when I say this: let’s do ourselves a favor and vote for Corey Mosher in the Democratic primary, Assembly District 121. Our representation in Albany depends on YOUR vote.
Nicholas Chase
Otego
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.