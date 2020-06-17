In his column “Rural America is under attack by the left,” Professor Kirby Olson reports telling his students that “Republicans are for the right to bear arms,” implying that Democrats are not. Using the classroom to advance political views, whether right or left, is a highly questionable practice that most teachers avoid. But aside from that, Olson’s claim is false.
Most Democrats, like most Republicans, support the full text of the Second Amendment, which begins with the phrase “A well regulated Militia.” Democrats may seek more regulation than Republicans, but I know of no Democrats running for office who dispute the right to bear arms or who would outlaw the kinds of recreational activities with gun and bow that Olson’s rural students enjoy. That would mean repealing the Second Amendment.
Anthony Delgado, for example, whom Olson targets, says this on his website: “I respect the Second Amendment, and responsible gun owners and non-owners alike know that it goes hand in hand with commonsense solutions to reduce gun violence.” Delgado says as well that he supports “measures which will keep our children safe while allowing for the kind of responsible gun ownership protected by our Second Amendment.”
Had Olson named leftist politicians who advocate repeal of the Second Amendment or identified measures they would take to regulate it out of existence, I’d have cheered him on. That’s the kind of argument I’d expect from a professor of philosophy.
Thomas Beattie
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.