I want to address the “fake news” editorial by Nancy Kelly. She claims that Trump made some scary decisions. That’s a matter of perspective. Trump made some excellent decisions, turned the US economy around, made the U.S. energy independent, and brought business back to the U.S..
Both right- and left-wing media publish fake news. The author is apparently unaware of that, which indicates she doesn’t confirm sources or uses sources that aren’t reputable. There are few unbiased reputable sources anymore. I used to consider mainstream media, the AP, Reuters, WP, NY Times, etc. to be reputable. Now I consider only Reuters. The truth can be found, but you need to look at legal documents, proposed regulations, court and legal briefs, read the text of proposed bills, etc. You won’t find it in the mainstream US media. Foreign sources are more reliable than U.S. sources.
The author claims there was no voter fraud, but that’s false. There have been arrests for voter fraud. Widespread voter fraud hasn’t been identified, but audits are being performed by dozens of states. Trump, and most informed people, know the coronavirus is real. Trump pushed for an approved vaccine in record time. He realized they prevent COVID infections.
Republicans don’t claim they don’t want regulations. They differ on what’s appropriate, something the author is unaware of. They actually tried passing an infrastructure bill when Trump was president. Democrats blocked it. Why doesn’t the author know that?
Yes, society needs rules, but they must apply to all. Climate change protesters recently broke into the Interior Department building and fought with police. Have you heard about that, or does that protest fit your agenda? Violent far-left protests occur daily on the west coast. Yes, we need to acknowledge all rules, not just the ones you want to.
Robert Wing
Lecanto, Florida
