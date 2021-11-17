Your recent article, “Subsidies, taxes get scrutiny as budget season looms,” Nov. 5, unfortunately includes several mischaracterizations, including efforts to equate economic incentives with corruption provided by a well-known, far-left, pro-tax and spend advocate.
We challenge the assertion of systemic mismatch between state incentives, investments and jobs. In fact, over the past decade, the state’s key economic development programs have been updated to assure more certain economic returns on the state’s investments.
State programs that base incentives on job creation, such as the Excelsior program, explicitly require proof of performance, as tax credits are only awarded to employers once they have created jobs and filed subsequent state tax returns. Likewise, for investment-based incentives, such as the brownfield redevelopment program, tax benefits are awarded based on tax returns that document capital investments.
Other programs, such as those offered through local industrial development authorities, provide tax incentives based on a consideration of a project’s overall impact, including investments, job creation and job retention. Still, benefits are not calculated based on job count, perhaps leading some to question the ability to measure project benefits. In response, the state has required all IDAs to adopt and apply mechanisms to measure the achievement of economic benefits and have policies to allow the take-back of incentives where project sponsors fall short of commitments.
Like all key state policies, economic development programs should be subject to ongoing review and reforms. These programs seem to get more scrutiny than others (think education) that account for significantly more state and local resources. Even so, New York needs to pay more attention to self-imposed impacts on the state’s economic climate, such as excessive, unworkable labor law demands and provide a more welcoming environment for business investment and job growth. This approach very well could lessen the need for project incentives.
Ken Pokalsky
Albany
Pokalsky is vice president of the Business Council of New York State.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.