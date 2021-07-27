The most recent comprehensive plan for the town of Oneonta notes that residents “desire to live in a quiet, peaceful, environmentally-sound community. “ (p. 15) Platt/Briscoe Racing’s motocross track threatens this way of life. The track, located in a residential neighborhood between East Street and Wilber Lake Road, parallels the Lower Reservoir watershed.
Chapter 103-Artilce III Zoning states: “The following uses may be undertaken in the R-80 Residential-Agricultural only upon a special use permit being obtained: (1) wind mill, (2) radio tower, (3) public and semipublic uses, (4) open space recreational uses, including but not limited to golf courses, golf driving ranges, ski slopes, and riding stable…” No special use permit has been requested. Yet, the project was undertaken with heavy equipment moving soil and changing the contours of the land. This is a violation of current zoning code.
Residents in this neighborhood repeatedly have experienced the excessive noise from motorcycles during early evening hours and on weekends.
Code 61-1 “Noise” states: “The Town Board of the Town of Oneonta hereby finds and declares that the residents of the town are entitled to peaceful, quiet, and comfortable neighborhoods, undisturbed by annoying or obnoxious noise emanating from any source.”
Families in our neighborhood have been denied this right because this ordinance has not been enforced.
Finally, potential environmental threats to the area, including the city of Oneonta’s watershed, have not been examined. Why have some town officials allowed the construction of the motocross track, which violates established zoning and code ordinances? We expect them to fulfill their obligation to enforce existing town regulations.
Brenda Seery
Oneonta
