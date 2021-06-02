I think the members of Congress need to take a course on fiscal responsibility and common sense.
In our business, we certainly have to have regard for the money we take in and how to disburse it. Why is this so foreign to them?
The recent proposed bill to the National Science Foundation for $29 billion includes such ludicrous assignments as $800,000 to study if Japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine, $30,000 to study Ugandan gambling habits, $500,000 to study if looking at selfies makes you happier if you look at them later, $1.5 million to study how lizards’ joints move on a treadmill, $466,000 to study whether the Panama frog mating call is different in the city than the country, $700,000 to study an old recording of Neil Armstrong on the moon and what preposition he used in a sentence. There is more but you get the idea. Ludicrous!
Margaret Kenyon
East Meredith
