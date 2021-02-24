“Meteorologists: we warned south about deep freeze” (The Daily Star, 2/20) quotes Jeanette Sutton of SUNY Albany, “this became a disaster because of human and infrastructure frailty, a lack of planning for the worst case scenario.”
Rather than tackle the real issue Sutton highlights, Texas government officials are falling all over themselves blaming wind energy for their current humanitarian disaster. Their disinformation campaign claims that frozen wind turbines denied the state the energy it needs. This is patently false. First of all, wind energy makes up only 10% of the state’s energy portfolio. Natural gas provides most of the rest, and those pipes also froze. Second, wind turbines can be winterized, but the state never took that step. Texas has a go-it-alone energy policy, which is another problem. Since the state is not connected to any power grid but its own, there was no back up when the Texan system failed.
As we move into a world shaped by climate change and the extreme weather events that accompany it, Texas needs what the entire country needs: a smart power grid that can integrate the renewables that are quickly replacing fossil fuels. The clean energy grid imagined in Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will replace our huge generators with a plethora of smaller clean-energy power sources. Some states are already thinking along these lines. Here in New York, the Public Service Commission has approved a $530 million New York energy solution project, a 345 kV transmission line through eastern New York to speed the flow of clean reliable energy downstate. Another 345 kV line through western New York will maximize the flow of renewable energy there.
The states and the federal government must work together to create a clean energy future and mitigate the climate change we have already seen can do untold damage.
Diane Matza
Clinton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.