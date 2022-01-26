One of the reasons why you, the reader of this letter, can easily avoid committing the same sins and making the same mistakes that I do is because my lessons are always learned AFTER I fall rather than before.
In the past, during my letter-writing ministry, I made certain promises that I had to break because I never should have made them in the first place.
I gave people my word about certain things such as “I will never write about the Bible or any other religious topic again” and “I will never mail letters to people again,” not knowing that God never wanted me to limit my service to him in the first place by giving people my word about something that God himself would never give.
This is why Jesus said what he said about not swearing oaths in Matthew 5:33-37 in the Bible, which was also confirmed in James 5:12.
I only wish I had understood Jesus’ words about not swearing oaths and the principle behind it before I began my letter-writing ministry many years ago.
Please don’t make the same mistakes I did by making promises you can’t keep.
Don’t make a promise or give your word about something since we can’t possibly know what God wants us to do tomorrow, the next day, or the day after that.
If you learn from my mistakes, the world will not be able to destroy your reputation and jump to wrong conclusions about you like it did to me.
Just consider my life of mental illness and the fact that I have no voice or reputation or credibility at all in my life, and you will know for certain what NOT to say, and what NOT to do.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
