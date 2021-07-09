New Lisbon taxpayers, July 13, 6:30 p.m. at new Lisbon Town Hall will be your last chance to speak out on a ne highway garage. Facts you won’t find on the town of New Lisbon unofficial Facebook:
The proposed highway garage cost is $2.75 million; about $374,000 will be for engineering.
An employee of the engineering company is a son-in-law to an employee at the Highway Department.
A lawyer will make about $20,000 off the new garage.
In five years’ times, taxes would go up over 26%, and the project will take 25 years to pay off.
The $700,000 USDA grant for the highway garage is money farmers could not get due to policies enforced by President Obama, and Congressman Delgado has done nothing to change these policies. Farmers who could not get COVID relief could no longer compete.
Mahindra would not stand behind the town’s tractor because the oil was low.
Mirabito no longer bids on fuel for the town of New Lisbon due to the fact the Democrats voted for higher fuel bid.
Many in New Lisbon feel we do not need a new garage as the old one was not taken care of.
Joseph Gregory
Mount Vision
