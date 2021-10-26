I feel New Lisbon voters should vote no on a $2 million bond for a new highway garage and hold out for a better deal. The proposed steel garage needs a 6-foot concrete frost wall. Most steel building only have a 25-year warranty on the roof.
A pole-type building using Perma-Columns and 45-year warranty roof is a good sound economic solution.
The New Lisbon board claims to be climate smart, but did not choose a wood structure that produces less carbon emissions to build.
Joseph Gregory
Mount Vision
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.