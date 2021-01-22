Gov. Cuomo’s expansion of renewable energy projects (Daily Star, Jan. 14) is welcome news. Replacing fossil fuels as an energy source is essential for New York’s economic and environmental future. Renewable energy is sustainable, brings jobs where they are needed, and keeps greenhouse gases underground where they belong.
Local effects of any development or infrastructure project will always be a mix of positives and negatives. For some, a wind turbine is an eyesore, For others, it is a mobile sculpture, a technological wonder and a symbol of a cleaner environment. But everyone, local or not, will benefit far into the future from temperatures kept below crisis levels and seas that escape death by acidification. Continuing policies that have brought us to the brink of environmental disaster is no longer an option. Either we change or we let our accumulating industrial waste determine our future.
The choice should be obvious. In order to understand how it appears to be controversial, we should not overlook the power of the fossil fuel industry and the greed behind its fight against a sane energy future. Providing subsidies for this industry is, as pointed out in the article, not defensible.
Within the constraints our precarious environmental situation allows, local opinion should play a role in how renewable energy projects are implemented. The overall direction of energy development, though, must not be derailed by squabbles over implementation options. We know what has to be done and we know that it must be done without delay.
Bart Farell
Clinton
