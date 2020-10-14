With 68% of Americans now recognizing that government must play a role in tackling climate change, State Sen. Pete Harkham’s proposal to phase out gas-powered cars in New York is welcome news, and I applaud it (The Daily Star, 10/9).
To see the full benefits of an electric transportation sector, however, new vehicles must run on solar and wind power, not on electricity generated by dirty fossil fuels. That’s why it’s essential that we work now to create a 100% renewable energy grid.
Back in January, Gov. Cuomo and the state Legislature developed a new siting process that would enable utility-scale wind and solar projects to be developed and brought on line more quickly. The final regulations must be codified soon if New York is to meet its clean energy goals and restore the state’s economy, so badly damaged by COVID-19 and the federal government’s failed response.
Renewable energy jobs for engineers, solar installers and wind technicians have already created stable and family-wage employment in other parts of the country. This fast-growing sector can also benefit thousands of New Yorkers. Other economic benefits of renewable energy projects include millions of dollars in local tax payments and leases. This means that local governments can maintain services and hold down residential property taxes. Wind, solar and battery storage spread out over an interconnected grid ensures reliable electricity at affordable prices, jobs, widespread economic benefits and a healthier planet.
Bart Farell
Clinton
