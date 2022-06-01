In this time of crisis, when the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, women in Republican-controlled states will lose their right to control their own bodies. Women will not be able to make their own decisions about reproductive health, they will not have access to reproductive health care services, and no right to make reproductive decisions without fear of government coercion, civil lawsuits or criminalization. They will no longer be allowed to decide whether and when to have children.
The Daily Star's editorial on May 14 opposed New York state's proposal to provide $50 million to fight against this tyranny and support reproductive health care for women from other states who have been denied their rights. You write about bounty hunters and making women criminals, you say it's a federal matter, and not a place for New York state. But I ask you, if not New York, then who will stand up for women's rights? New York is the birthplace for women's rights, and it is not in our nature to do nothing during a time of crisis.
Then, you go on to quote a right-wing politician's statement about this funding, "Haven't we beaten up the taxpayers enough already?" Instead, you should be asking, Haven't we beaten up women enough already?" We should be doing all that is possible, including funding services for out-of-state women, to support reproductive health care and protect women's rights to control their own bodies.
Alan Sessions
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.