It’s good to see that the United Nations is releasing a report that should make climate change “real to the average person.” As your excellent article, “UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home,” makes clear: the UN’s massive scientific reports don’t always “hit home.” Many people need to see how climate change will damage the quality of their daily lives before they act.
But, knowing how climate change will harm our daily lives is not enough. Individuals also need the tools that will allow them to act in response to such reports. The average New Yorker, for example, can’t choose a home that runs entirely on electricity (even as power utilities are converting the power gird to renewables) when new homes are still being built around older fossil fuel technologies or convert their existing homes away from fossil fuels when newer technologies are so costly. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature need to provide us with those tools by ensuring that all new building construction is zero emissions by 2024 (not 2027 as the All Electric Building Act now calls for) and that the Green Affordable Housing Fund designed to upgrade existing homes and buildings to green technologies is a top budget priority.
Jim Scannell
Utica
