I was sad but not surprised to hear that the Georgia primary election on June 9 was a catastrophe. There were long lines due to machine breakdowns and a lack of properly trained poll workers.
That latter point is my concern for the New York primary on June 23. I have been an election inspector for the town of Meredith in Delaware County for seven years, and because of the pandemic, I will not be working at the polls. Even though the infection rate for our area is low, I cannot take the risk because I am over the age of 60 and my husband is at higher risk.
Thinking more altruistically, nearly all of the folks who are election inspectors tend to be 60 or older, so they are all at high risk. In our small town, there is not a large number of trained people in the pool of Republicans and Democrats who serve as inspectors, so if I opt out, it will be hard to find a trained replacement for me and the other inspectors who are equally concerned about getting sick. I imagine this is a problem for all towns in every county.
I strongly urge everyone to vote by mail. Every voter should have received an application to obtain a mail-in ballot for the June primary, and that application must be postmarked by June 16 to be eligible to receive a ballot. Once you receive your ballot, the last day to mail it in is June 22. Another option to consider is early voting, held June 13 through June 21.
It’s important to reduce the traffic at the polling places, and make it safer for both the election inspectors and all voters who prefer to come to the polls.
Kathryn Davino
Delhi
