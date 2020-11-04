While unrolling the newspaper each day I wonder what sort of alarmist headline will appear. How many sick? How many dead? Then, wonder too, why there seems to be something missing from the stories.
No doubt, the facts are there and we need to be aware and concerned with what surrounds us, but are we concerned with the right facts and to the proper degree? Are symptoms mild or severe? How many have been hospitalized and remain there? What other circumstances were involved in contracting the virus or in any related deaths?
These details, ones that would provide a better perspective to the severity of the situation, are generally not found in the reporting. Additionally, I have yet to see a Page 1, above the fold headline that reads something like “700 SUNY students recover with none hospitalized.” What happened to all of those cases that made the paper?
Or imagine “Five local weddings were celebrated with no new COVID cases resulting.”
Perhaps these stories do not run due to the belief that we would collectively relax our safeguards. I prefer to believe that such stories demonstrate that there can be some semblance of normalcy maintained if proper precautions are adhered to.
Publishing such stories and the related facts would be both refreshing and helpful in negotiating the current environment.
Adam Niebanck
Franklin
