In September, I came to The Star with a theory. I believe that winners in the NFL may be predetermined and that large amounts of money were being bet by people in high places that knew the winners in advance.
When asking Alexa, it told me that in the last 20 Super Bowls, the underdog had won most of them.
I think this idea, theory, whatever, was too hot for the Star, and they would not print my letter to the editor. We disagreed on what the word “underdog” met.
Guess what, Oneonta Star, the NFL has come out of the closet. It is support, and I believe may be financing, legal sports betting in New York. DraftKings and Caeser’s Sportsbook are two of the league’s official sports betting partners.
Now this is just my opinion. I may be wrong.
Robert B. Harder III
Unadilla
