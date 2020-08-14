A political lawn sign in front of my home was stolen.
The culprit is unknown to me, but he or she must have spent a great deal of time in removing it, as it was secured with stakes and a concrete block.
I must protest this criminal action and say how personally violated I feel. I realize that this is an unprecedented election year in terms of its explosive nature, but that in no way excuses trespassing in such an awful, hurtful manner.
I have already ordered an additional sign and will post it as soon as I receive it. I very much hope that whomever stole the first sign will leave this one alone.
Respect for each other must remain paramount as we weather through our current national struggles!
Beatrice Bishop
Unadilla
