A civil rights lawyer and former patient, Wayne Ramsay has been working very hard to educate the public about patient abuse on psychiatric units and in hospitals.
As a former patient myself, I know he’s telling the truth. Although the abuse of people labeled with a mental illness isn’t as obvious as it was decades ago, I know that many patients wish it was because then the public could see and know more clearly what we go through. Ex-patients like myself are hoping that voters, politicians and lawmakers will establish better laws to help protect us from the more subtle, more dangerous abuses on psychiatric units that movements such as Mindfreedom.org and PsychRights.org are already actively pursuing.
Education is key. If the public doesn’t know that many patients really are being abused by psychiatrists who force psychiatric drugs and even electroshock “therapy” on them, the abuse of those patients will continue and the “cure” will be far worse than the disease.
Law-abiding people, mentally ill or not, should never be involuntarily committed to a mental hospital in the first place. But it happens a lot.
If you or a loved one has had the unfortunate experience of being involuntarily committed to a psychiatric unit, you have probably seen many patients get psychiatric drugs forced on them because a psychiatrist deemed them “mentally incompetent” and then got a judge to override their civil and human rights with a “treatment over objection” court order. This is still happening to this very day and that’s how serious the abuse of mental patients is in any state hospital where forced drugging and electroshock is still legal.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
