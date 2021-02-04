Some years ago, There was a TV ad in which a woman yelled: “Where’s the beef?” With regards to the recent presidential election, we should change that ad to “Where’s the Proof?” Sixty two cases brought to court before a variety of judges (Republican, Democrat, Trump appointed, etc.) and 61 cases denied election fraud had occurred. The Supreme Court rejected two cases that disputed the election results, and three hand recounts in Georgia also yielded no change.
Call me naïve, but I can’t figure out why people believe fraud took place.
Lyle Chastaine
Stamford
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.