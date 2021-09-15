Your recent report about the Cannabis Festival in New Lisbon is incomplete. The town has not issued a permit required by town law. It’s unfortunate that no one at The Daily Star checked with the town before publishing the report.
Brian Ryther
Mount Vision
Ryther is New Lisbon town councilman.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.