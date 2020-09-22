My wife and I were devastated when we were told by the Norwich SPCA that we were “too old” to adopt a young beagle dog. We were informed that an “older dog” would be best for us. We had had the young dog with us for almost a week. We also made provision with a young man who was willing to take the dog in the event of our demise.
Now let’s switch to the Sidney SPCA. Meet the director, Erin M. Insinga. She really cares!
We told Erin about our discrimination, and she set out to help us. I know that it was more than happenstance, but within a week, we had our young beagle dog. Erin specializes in kittens, cats, puppies, dogs and orangutans. OK. I was kidding about the orangutans, but if anyone could find one, it would have to be Erin!
Come in and meet our new friend. Take a look around and see if there might be a pet that you would like to adopt. Remember that you are under no obligations. Just come in, have a “grin-n-grip” meeting, and you will understand what I am saying about Erin Insinga!
John Knapp
Guilford
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.