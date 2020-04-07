The Delaware County Board's decision to not inform residents about where cases are found is reprehensible.
"We don't want to tell you where the cases are because it could tell you who the people are." Nonsense. We live in the town of Meredith. Acknowledging cases in our town would narrow it to 1,500 residents. If there are cases we'd like to know: Should we be exercising special caution in handling our mail from the mailbox? Should we not go to the post office? Should we NOT deliver groceries to friends who are house-bound? Should we reconsider going to the feed and seed store? Should we advise out-of-towners to stay away from their vacation homes?
Here is their second, more insulting comment.
"Knowing the location won't help people protect themselves from the virus anyway."
How Big Brother! I am sure the Department of Health, county supervisors and anyone working for them know where the cases are, and are therefore able to consider and make informed judgements regarding changing their daily activities in those areas, however, small those changes are. Withholding the information from the public is undemocratic, bureaucratic and ultimately self-serving, allowing county officials to better protect themselves than the rest of us, to deflect responsibility for mistakes they make, and to keep the press in the dark. It's like telling us, yes, the virus has swept in and left exploded and unexploded bombs everywhere, but we won’t tell you where, because we judge ourselves more deserving, responsible and capable than you. So be quiet and rest your little heads until we deign to give you more news, if we do.
Even London during the Blitz tried its damnedest to warn citizens about incoming threats. Knowing is always better. Not knowing and always fearing the worst is the absolute worst.
Larry Bennett
East Meredith
