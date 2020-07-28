About a week ago, I received a phone call early in the morning from an elderly friend who lives in the west end of Oneonta. She had noticed a sickly looking cat huddled on her step, soaking wet and unable to move from her doorstep. She feeds birds and the cat was seen eating the same scraps she usually tosses to the birds.
Upon arriving, I saw the cat, flies swarming about its bloodied paw. After calling the Susquehanna SPCA for advice and permission to bring it there, the cat was wrapped in a towel and placed in a carrier. After arriving at the shelter the staff met us outside, scanned for a microchip, then whisked her away. Later in the day an SSPCA staff informed me that she was a very old and sick cat. She had been bathed to rid her frail body of maggots and her paw was cleansed. The shelter veterinarian was called in, examined the cat, and determined it was best to relieve this poor animal of suffering, Thus, she was euthanized.
I gave the SSPCA a $100 donation to help defray expense, although this sum is just a drop in the bucket. The SSPCA is a proud organization that cares for so many animals that need urgent attention. The employees go the extra mile and are very dedicated. I know, because I work there. Now is a good time to donate what one can. Until Aug. 1, all donations are doubled.
In conclusion, if you lose an animal, advertise immediately. Posters, Facebook, anywhere. When your animal ages, please take good care of him or her. We all age and will require some care along the way.
Arlene Nygren
Maryland
