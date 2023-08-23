I recently read “Numbers Don’t Add Up For New York’s Energy Plan,” in the Aug. 19 Daily Star. The author, Dennis Higgins, often cites numbers and facts without revealing their sources, but in this case he acknowledges getting information from politically biased sources. To me, citing The Wall Street Journal on environmental policy is like citing The New York Times on cluster munitions.
Higgins and his associates continuously attack large-scale green energy as wrong. Yet they never offer a solution to the energy shortage they claim this wrong will create. Why? Because they and their organization are stalking horses for building new nuclear plants and reopening old ones in New York.
Yet the idea of more nuclear plants as an alternative to solar, wind, and hydro appalls many, and with good reason. One current example is the plan to dump one million tons of radioactive water, stored at the disabled Fukushima Nuclear Plant, into the Pacific Ocean. When nuclear plants fail, the effects are of massive scale.
In the past year Higgins’ group has faced push-back about openly advocating for more nuclear power. In response it seems to have decided to not say nuclear out loud, which means it can’t publicly advocate for its own desired long-term energy solution. This is disingenuous at best.
It also appears the group’s immediate goal is to torpedo the state’s green energy plan and disrupt meeting the state’s climate goals. In the end it is attempting to engineer a situation where green energy is handcuffed, fossil fuels are the obviously unacceptable alternative, and the only energy solution left is more nuclear plants — whether wanted or not by New York citizens.
Larry Bennett
East Meredith
