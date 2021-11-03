The standard retort to nuclear power advocacy, “What about waste?” typically ends the conversation. For many, nuclear power must be rejected even though it means we burn more gas. This knee-jerk response should be subjected to a global-warming litmus test: If we keep dumping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, nothing else will matter.
Uranium to meet the energy demands of a person’s lifetime would fit in a soda can; there isn’t much waste. Nuclear fuel is arranged in sealed metal tubes, which hold the ceramic pellets. Any radioactive “waste” remains in the pellets. Furthermore, spent fuel from older plants can be used in next-generation reactors.
A 2,000-megawatt nuclear plant, like recently shuttered Indian Point, produces no carbon dioxide and just six cubic yards of waste per year. A 2,000-megawatt coal plant produces 600,000 tons of ash and 12 million tons of CO2 annually. The spent fuel of the commercial nuclear industry worldwide would cover one football field to a height of 30 feet. Coal plants around the world generate that amount of waste hourly.
According to a Harvard study, globally, fossil-fuel combustion emissions kill about 22,000 people daily. Stored waste from commercial reactors has never killed anyone. Nuclear waste decays but mercury from a coal plant lasts forever. Moreover, fossil-fuel waste — CO2 from combustion and methane leakage — is cooking our planet.
Pressured by environmental groups, Vermont, Massachusetts, California, New York and Germany have shut down nuclear power plants and now burn more gas. If big green organizations followed the science, after broadcasting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent alarm about global warming, they would acknowledge that the IPCC says we’ll need nuclear power to avoid climate catastrophe.
Instead of conjuring imaginary dangers from spent uranium pellets, we need to confront the immediate risks from fossil fuels.
