Infatuated by the romance of wind and solar, many environmental groups demand “100% renewables.” Some “green” organizations now rationalize gas plants if a nuclear power plant is shut down in the deal. But science-based organizations including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change argue that we must triple our carbon-free nuclear power to stabilize greenhouse gas emissions. Four of the world’s top climate scientists — James Hansen, Tom Wigley, Ken Caldeira and Kerry Emanuel — tell us that intermittent renewables alone cannot decarbonize the planet; nuclear power will be needed to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Should New York listen to scientists or green-group slogans?
Frankly, baseload electricity is needed even when lots of wind and solar are deployed. In their research paper, “Renewables and decarbonization: Studies of California, Wisconsin and Germany,” Brick and Thernstrom find that with 50% renewable deployment, “more than 40% of the installed capacity remains gas-powered; under 80% (renewable) scenarios, the (natural gas) component … remains almost as large ... building more renewables is not an efficient or effective way to displace conventional generation capacity.” Solar and wind are also expensive. Transmission, batteries, overbuilt renewables and energy curtailment all increase rate-payer costs.
Could we work together, informed by science, to save our planet? Encourage our senators to pass the bi-partisan American Nuclear Infrastructure Act, which seeks to keep safe nuclear plants running, invest in next-generation reactors, reduce emissions, maintain grid reliability, ensure good jobs, and keep America competitive. In New York, we should recognize that nuclear reactors have in the past generated a third of our electricity, and half of all our carbon-free electricity.
A zero-emission future will require investment in nuclear technology, including small reactors that can partner with renewables. Without nuclear power, it will be impossible to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Dennis Higgins
Otego
