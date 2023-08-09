With this letter to the editor, I want to briefly explain to the public how and why numerology (also known as Gematria) can be very useful to us, especially in times of crisis.
Numerology has been getting a bad rap, even labeled as the occult by many people for many years, but if the American public only knew the truth about numerology, it would no longer have a bad reputation or stigma. I encourage you, readers of The Daily Star, to Google the words, "simple gematria calculator" and then use the calculator to fine number matches for any of the names or words you choose to look up since numerology is quite easy to learn and put into practice — though excelling at it takes time.
When used properly, numerology can reveal future events (it can accurately predict the future) based on historical facts recorded in the Bible.
Doing a simple Bible study while watching the news or reading a newspaper will confirm whether we are using numerology properly or not.
Throughout my own letter-writing ministry, I have learned and become an expert at this and everyone, even a child, can excel at it (A=1, B=2, C=3 ... Z=26). Please research and learn all you can about this very useful and timely resource, regardless of which faith, church or religion you are committed to and test me on this.
Using Bible-based numerology, I have made many predictions (years ago) that have already been fulfilled with 100% accuracy, and some of them scared me so much that I couldn't eat or sleep for days. If you are using numerology the right way, you will have the same experience.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.