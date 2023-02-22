Who should we trust to help us mitigate dangerous climate disruption? Certainly not the fossil fuel industry. Lately, the industry has promoted negative and often misleading claims about electric-powered heat pumps, saying they are ineffective in colder climates.
Here in New York, we know better. The burning of fossil fuels to power energy use in buildings is responsible for 30% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. That is why it is imperative that New York pass two pieces of legislation this year, the All-Electric Building Act (AEBA) and the NYHeat Act.
The AEBA calls for new buildings to be constructed without fossil-fuel combustion systems or appliances. The plan’s start date for buildings of fewer than seven stories is 2024. Larger buildings will be brought into compliance in 2027.
The NYHeat Act eliminates subsidies for gas hookups. Currently, all customers pay a surcharge on their utility bills that contributes to subsidizing the cost of hooking up new customers to the grid. They may not know it, but they are paying for infrastructure that the renewable energy transition will eventually make obsolete. Gas line extensions cost New York customers about $200 million per year.
The CLCPA, New York’s Climate Law, requires 85% of buildings to be electrified with heat pumps by 2050. Passing of the AEBA and the NYHeat Act are essential to meeting this goal. Constructing buildings with heat pumps (air or ground source) eliminates health risks, saves energy and saves money. Assembly and Senate leaders, Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, must act to ensure passage of these bills.
Bart Farell
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.