Thank you to The Daily Star for announcing the successful passage of New York's Climate Plan on its front page (12/20). This is truly historic news, despite the nay-saying of fossil fuel representatives on the Climate Action Council and Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly, none of whom has a plan to address the climate emergency or the high cost of inaction.
Significantly, the plan emphasizes two of the highest emissions sectors in the state: buildings and transportation. By 2025, all new construction will require installation of highly efficient electric heat pumps. The plan also calls for 3 million electric vehicles, primarily school buses and passenger cars, by 2030.
New York’s readiness for this decarbonization revolution is clear. The state has more than 120 solar and wind projects under development. It has also invested in infrastructure projects, such as Smart Path Connect, to improve grid reliability. Smart Path involves rebuilding a 100-mile transmission line in the North Country, thereby upgrading the state’s electric transmission system and improving its reliability as more renewable energy is added to the grid. Such projects give the lie to claims by fossil fuel voices on the council that the Climate Plan fails to “ensure a responsible energy future.”
Approval of the Climate Action Plan is a first and necessary step toward ensuring a clean energy future. Now the state Senate and Assembly must act to update regulations, pass new legislation, and ensure that Gov. Hochul's executive budget includes the investments necessary to make the plan a reality. Each of us has a role to play in encouraging our leaders to fulfill the promise of the Climate law.
Bart Farell
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.