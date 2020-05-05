Re: Kirby Olson's essay in the May 2-3 issue.
I've never been to China. Never visited their churches. Never used their toilet paper.
But I do remember Barack Obama's much maligned "You didn't build that." The "that" to which President Obama referred was not the successful business. It was some of the things that made that business possible: public education (including SUNY Delhi), infrastructure, the rule of law, basic freedoms, including freedom of the press.
These aren't attributes of communism, but rather of the liberal democracy with which we are blessed.
Keith Willcox
Roseboom
