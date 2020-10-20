In the political times we are in, it’s a blessing to have a man running for state Senate who cares for the people that he would be working with. Not only would Pete Oberacker listen to your problems no matter who you are. If you had a legitimate solution, he would listen to that.
Pete is the kind of a man that if he used your idea, he would not take the credit but give the credit where it is due. Mr. Oberacker works hard every day, and he does care for the people.
Daniel Hunter
Schenevus
