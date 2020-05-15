As a constituent of Rep. Pete Oberacker, I was concerned to hear him suggest at the May 6 County Board meeting that Otsego County should take a “go it alone” approach to reopening businesses, rather than rely on data and experts to determine how to safely get back to normal.
During the meeting, Mr. Oberacker — who is running to represent us in the State Senate — said “it is up to us to speed this along and to move it along … we in Otsego County feel we know better in Otsego County the path to get us back to opening … and start this flow of sales tax coming back in.” More than 20,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19. Upstate has been largely spared due to the early warning from downstate. Let’s not kid ourselves. Our limited health care systems can be overrun if we’re not smart. Does Mr. Oberacker prioritize bringing in county tax dollars over the health and safety of our residents?
Later in the meeting, Mr. Oberacker was the County Board’s sole vote against following the state’s expert guidance on safely re-opening. I can only assume this rejection of science-based criteria was an attempt to appeal to folks who are justifiably frustrated by the impacts of New York Pause on their lives. Good politics? Maybe, but not good leadership.
Fortunately, we have another choice in November. Jim Barber, a fifth-generation farmer from Schoharie, is also running to represent us. His position is “we all want to get back to work and restart our economy, but we must rely on medical experts and science-based criteria to guide us as we re-open businesses. This is too important to get it wrong. People's very lives are at stake.”
Barber is right; "getting it wrong” is not an option.
Maurice Bouchard
Schenevus
