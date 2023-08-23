"Celebrations of Life: Champ Van Cott, July 24, 2014 — July 31, 2023."
I read it, then I read it again, and again, and again. The more oftem I read the obituary, the more I fell into disbelief and the more I fell into shock.
I first I blamed my cataracts for having distorted the words of Van Cott's story of his life, but then, oh, my goodness, there is the perfect photo of a dog staring out at me.
Champ Van Cott was not a beloved person who had died, he was somebody's pet dog!
Now, I am appalled and disgusted. According to a Pew Research Center survey, one in two is the ration of pet owners who consider their pets to be as much a part of their family as a human member.
OK, fine. We have t he freedom. However, to acknowledge the death of a pet animal in the printed obituary column of any newspaper is, in my opinion, beneath persons' dignity.
This being said, I would like to add the following question: Why did you change the word "obituary" to "celebrations of life?" I find it confusing. What do we celebrate?
Do we celebrate the life here on Earth, or do we celebrate the life to be in sacred eternity, which will last forever?
I do hope we celebrate the latter one. Because here on Earth we are only pilgrims who are allowed to wander our earthly home for a limited period of time, while our permanent destiny is in the sacred eternity.
Christine Gullow
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.