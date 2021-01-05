Eleven senators intend to object to the federal electors’ vote count on Jan. 6. They say Americans are not convinced the election wasn’t rigged, so they want to stall the Senate’s counting of electors’ votes for 10 days, to audit, yet again.
As the New York Times said, “Every state in the country has certified the election results after verifying their accuracy, many following post-election audits or hand counts. Judges across the country, and a Supreme Court with a conservative majority, have rejected nearly 60 attempts by Mr. Trump and his allies to challenge the results.”
I say you 11 are among the people who continue to make people not accept what took place. Stop. Judges have ruled many times on these very issues. You say evidence wasn’t presented, but fail to say it was the accusers, the Trump representatives, who failed to present evidence. Instead, like you, they raised “concerns” about our democracy but I think you just want to hurt our democracy by these means. Again, you have zero evidence, just “concerns.”
Vice President Mike Pence, I just read, is supporting your raising objections. I hope he abides by the Electoral Count Act of 1887, to hear objections, have the House and Senate consider them, and vote on the objections — which must be upheld by both houses’ votes or thrown out. Regardless of the outcome, you will have done your part to needlessly raise fears. No evidence was brought to the various courts, and the lawsuits were properly rejected. But evidence is not required on Jan. 6. I’m afraid for us.
Charles Durfee
Mount Vision
