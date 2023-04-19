Matt Howe was a family man and a valued employee at the New York State Department of Transportation who made his co-workers’ lives brighter just by showing up for work every day and “being Matt.”
Four years ago, Matt was doing his job, in his DOT pickup, stationed on the shoulder with lights flashing to alert drivers to a road repair crew just down the road. A tractor trailer driver failed to comply with the Move Over law, drifted onto the shoulder and crashed into Matt’s truck, fatally wounding him. I think of Matt every day, but especially during Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.
Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is a national campaign to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving through highway work zones and to remind drivers that the people working in those zones are husbands, wives, mothers and sons who all have loved ones waiting for them to come home at the end of the day.
This year, Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is April 17 to 24. Please let Matt’s story remind you of the importance of slowing down, moving over and respecting the lives of the people behind the cones.
James P. Rusak
Binghamton
Rusak is the Region 9 director for the state Department of Transportation.
