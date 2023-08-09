Climate change is the most important issue of our time yet it does not seem to be on the forefront of anyone's political agenda.

I suspect that if you asked the man on the street what it means to be a Democrat or Republican, you would not get a very cogent answer. Yet these labels divide us so much at a time that we should be working together.

I am asking our elected officials to cross the aisle and work together in addressing climate change. Let us be united to save the planet.

Victoria Quesada

Hamilton

Tags

Trending Video