Climate change is the most important issue of our time yet it does not seem to be on the forefront of anyone's political agenda.
I suspect that if you asked the man on the street what it means to be a Democrat or Republican, you would not get a very cogent answer. Yet these labels divide us so much at a time that we should be working together.
I am asking our elected officials to cross the aisle and work together in addressing climate change. Let us be united to save the planet.
Victoria Quesada
Hamilton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.