I enjoy watching cable TV programs showing how various state fish and game services track down lawbreakers using traditional policing methods as well as the most up-to-date technologies. While we don't have a show like this about our own fish and game officers, if we did, I would suggest Kirby Olson's column in the May 30-31 issue of The Daily Star as a starting point for a cold case investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
If a girl in pink glasses killed, skinned and cut up a 10-point buck to make sausages in the lead-up to the 2018 state primary election, which was held in mid-September, the deer was illegally shot weeks before deer season opened on Oct. 1. (If questioned, would Mr. Olson reveal this student's identity?)
In reality I don't think the girl in pink glasses exists except in Mr. Olson's imagination and note with great irony that while conservatives idealize strong, capable gun-toting women, they don't trust them enough to make decisions about their own bodies.
I called and spoke with an editor who admitted Olson's piece had somehow slipped by their review. And though I don't always agree with Daily Star editorials, I've always trusted in the journalistic integrity of my hometown newspaper. By continuing to allow Mr. Olson a voice that trust is put in jeopardy. What action did The Star take regarding a fallacious column? A correction? A retraction? An apology to their readers? No, no and no.
A free press as well as free speech are protected First Amendment rights, and are fundamental to our democracy. Mr. Olson is entitled to write whatever he chooses, but lacking any semblance of journalistic integrity his work belongs in a supermarket check out aisle, not in The Daily Star.
Michael Empey Sr.
Davenport Center
