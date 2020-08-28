Back in 2018, I canceled my subscription to The Star because I could no longer stomach the hateful, dishonest rhetoric of a columnist who need not be named. I felt really bad about cancelling because I believe in supporting local journalism.
Recently, I learned that he had retired, and I re-subscribed. I was happily surprised. The paper definitely had a better tone. I still think there's room for improvement in the syndicated columnists you publish (it would be hard to do worse than Pat "When I said Hitler was a great leader I meant it in a BAD way") Buchanan), but all in all the tone was much improved.
However, I'm really disappointed by the column by Kirby Olson that you published on 8/22. I've not read anything by him that I thought was honest — mostly he regurgitates right-wing talking points — but he has, until Saturday, kept within the limits of responsibility. He cites two infamous racists in his attack on President Obama. Charles Murray, social Darwinist author of "The Bell Curve," is a darling of white supremacists. Dinesh D'Souza has been a hard-core racist and homophobe from his time as editor of the Dartmouth Review to his felony conviction and beyond.
The lies are tedious, but still sickening. "Obama passed Obamacare in the middle of the night," is pure lizard-brain fear-mongering (the Affordable Care Act was passed in the Senate after 25 days of debate). The coronavirus was not "unleashed," nor was it in any way related to Trump's impeachment trial.
Let's have more Teen Talk — bright, thoughtful kids with interesting things to say —- and less "Angry Old Man" rants. Or think of cost reductions —why pay Olson to write this garbage, when you have knuckleheads posting it in Sound Off for free?
Ray Crossley
Butternuts
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.