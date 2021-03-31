I think most of us could agree that it is not good for New York state or Washington to be under one-party rule. We the people need checks and balances in our government, without those we get sort of a monarchy that becomes a breeding ground for complacency and corruption.
This also applies to our local county governments. Here in Schoharie County, we have one-party rule, there are no checks and balances, and we haven’t had anyone question anything our County Board has done since Bill Cherry retired.
You just won’t hear anyone around here mention that, and why? Because it’s their friends and their political party that controls everything in Schoharie County.
If one-party rule is bad, as Assemblyman Tague has stated several times recently, I wonder if he thinks it’s good and working well here in his home county of Schoharie.
Jerry Fiore
Summit
