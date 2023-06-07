The recent decision to close the parking garage in downtown Oneonta is another example of how local leadership has failed its constituents.
This is not to say that the recent decision to close the parking garage has no merit. If, in fact, it is unsafe to use, then this is just a fact we as a community must contend with. The real issue isn’t whether or not the parking garage should be open or closed. The real issue at question is how did city leadership bring Oneonta to this point?
Why was there not proper reinvestment in years past into the existing infrastructure to avoid a moment like this? Now the tentative plan being pushed is to demolish the existing parking garage and replace it with a smaller one. Does this smaller parking garage plan come with a reduced property tax plan? Does it come with a reduced city budget?
It is evident city leaders are misappropriating, if not wasting, taxpayer money when decisions like these are made. This is the result when you have a Common Council predominately ignorant of basic economics and business strategy. For too long the Common Council has been focused too much on “marketing” Oneonta to attract whatever it is they feel they need to “bring” to Oneonta.
My suggestion as a lifetime resident of Oneonta to other residents is to vote in candidates this November who have an understanding of economics. Vote for candidates that understand the value of living within your means and will apply those principles toward city budgeting and future financial planning of city infrastructure and services. Vote for candidates who will do more than waste money on empty marketing campaigns, slogans and signs and actually focus on the genuine needs of the city.
Dan Rorick
Oneonta
