It’s finally here, the dog park. I have two small dogs, Bella and Princess. They absolutely love it. As soon as I say park, they are ready to go. We have met several dogs and their owners, all of whom have been great. We all love sharing our dog stories.
To my disappointment I heard, it will be closing in a month and won’t open up until the spring? I hope this isn’t true. Why would it close? Money? Maintenance? I would hope that with help form the community, we could make it work all year long. I would love to see dogs playing in the snow. Everyone has been great picking up after their dogs.
Polly Bailey
Oneonta
