Congratulations to the 2021 varsity football team of Oneonta High School. The team has played tough but has shown good sportsmanship throughout the season.
It’s not just the players who deserve praise. It’s also the coaches and parents. They should be commended for not only teaching the players the rules of the game but also the rules of fairness and respect for themselves and others.
This has not gone unnoticed but has been evident in every game we have attended. To the senior players, we will miss you and wish you the best in the future. Thank you for an enjoyable season of football.
Jack Killilea and Judy Barnum
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.