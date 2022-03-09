Oneonta has lost a unique man and a giant of a civic leader in the passing of former Mayor Dave Brenner. He and I served overlapping terms as mayor and town supervisor, respectively, and worked together during the 1990s on a number of issues of mutual concern to our constituencies. We finalized a new town sewer contract, worked out OPT agreements and engaged in shuttle diplomacy over a stalled fire contract from time to time, among others. In all of those circumstances Dave Brenner was the consummate professional city leader who placed the welfare of the community ahead of partisan politics or the chance just to one-up the town.
Every few years he and I jointly appeared at the annual FOF luncheon to discuss city-town relations, and he was unfailingly generous when speaking of town-city relationships and our cooperation, even when, frankly, I didn’t deserve that generosity.
He was courteous, sensitive to the shared interests of both the town and the city, fair and a tenacious advocate for his city taxpayers. I appreciated the opportunities we had, sitting in his office at City Hall, sometimes with one of his department heads, to work out some knotty problem in a way that was fair to our mutual taxpayers. The community has lost a man of integrity and dignity, and both the town and city continue to benefit from his foresight.
Duncan S. Davie
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.