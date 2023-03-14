Oneonta is losing health care services
I was excited to come to Oneonta in 1979 to work as a physician’s assistant at Fox Hospital, a community hospital outstanding in its quality and breadth of services for a community of this size. Since that time, I have had to witness the insidious systematic dismantling of health care at Fox Hospital, Oneonta, and surrounding communities, through conflict with, and eventual assimilation by, the Bassett Healthcare Network.
Fox Hospital no longer offers pediatric, obstetric, ICU or CCU services. Now, only very basic/simple surgical procedures are offered. Orthopedic support is minimal. All of the pathology and much of the lab work and blood banking must be couriered to Cooperstown to be done. Inpatient specialty care is limited, mostly by teleconference rather than in person. From 120 beds in the past, the census is now much lower, at times capped as low as 12, due to lack of resources and staffing. The credentialing of our cardiac rehab program was allowed to lapse. Availability of outpatient care (both primary and specialty) is becoming more limited and difficult to access.
Now, despite having over 750 active members, the fitness center at FoxCare is being closed, to expand the physical therapy department (after Bassett closed the River Street PT services and moved them to FoxCare). I think it’s time for the Oneonta community to wake up and protest this steady decline in care, and specifically, in this moment, of the loss of a valued community resource.
Many members use the facility as a continuation of PT or cardiac rehab, as well as many for general fitness. The YMCA cannot handle a major influx (nor is there adequate parking for increased patronage there). Many of the clients are not comfortable being forced to go elsewhere, and are very unhappy.
We are being forced backward another step.
Lynne Bolstad, Oneonta
Delhi should approve fire tower project
As a former resident of Delhi for five years and Delaware County resident for more than 30 years, I was extremely disappointed by the recent negative vote by the Delhi Town Council on the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower Project.
In 2019 the Delhi Town Council voted unanimous support for this effort. Community volunteers have worked hard for four years to raise money and secure donations from organizations and individuals. Tourism is a major draw for the county and town and brings visitors and revenue.
As an avid hiker, I can tell you that the mountains with fire towers are particularly popular. The lack of any effort by the council to resolve their “concerns” is really disheartening and frustrating, considering the widespread community support for this project, particularly given the 2019 vote of support!
The Bramley Mountain Fire Tower project, and the community, deserve a lot better. I sincerely hope that the Delhi Town Council will reconsider their position and work together with partners to address their concerns and move this project forward.
Lori Barnes, Canastota
FoxCare Fitness center should remain open
I have been a member of FoxCare Fitness for many years. I believe the decision to close the facility should be reconsidered for the following reasons:
It is an extremely valuable asset to our senior community who rely upon it for essential exercise and fitness training.
All of the staff are personable, professional and extremely helpful and kind to all.
The psychological element of the social connection at classes and fitness activities is much-needed, especially after our years of pandemic isolation.
Private gyms in the area don’t offer the same benefits and environment
The YMCA is stretched thin logistically already (many classes are held off-site now due to lack of space); they don’t have the equipment or the pool space to accommodate all of our members.
Oneonta has been hoping to add many more residents (the Dietz Street Lofts as one example); a state-of-the-art gym and fitness center is an asset in attracting folks to relocate here.
The interface of fitness center and physical therapy facilities is an excellent marriage of services — PT patients benefit from exercising near the gym members in a spirit of camaraderie.
Emma Kirsch, Oneonta
