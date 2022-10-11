Oneonta must address revenue shortfall
We finally have an excellent mayor along with an excellent Common Council. The problem is to address and resolve the fact that a majority of residents in the city of Oneonta do not pay taxes.
This amplifies the need to actually identify fiscal sources such as ensuring that all rental properties have certificates of occupancy, and limit duplicative social service organizations. Not-for-profits must complete annual 990 forms to the IRS. I urge all residents to view these 990s, at no cost, and be amazed by the salaries of directors, etc.
There is a tremendous community theatre group but there is no movie theater. The city’s 12% share of county sales tax revenue is meaningless as the threat of recession causes reduced sales tax collection. An overworked city police department must do more to ensure that outstanding moving and non-moving infractions be shared with the city court for collection.
Lewis Mumford said that a successful city depends upon an effective public transportation system, not the sound of used cars. Providing homes to social service families should require the grantor to also provide mandatory home insurance. Code enforcement must become a database available on the city website.
Ironically the city can benefit from climate change by aggressively advertising this to the thousands of businesses located in areas suffering from climate change. Any new business must provide a viable business plan, not just the encouragement of a non-profit. The alternative is for the state comptroller to cite the city as fiscally distressed.
Note that the one daily newspaper charges $1.50 a copy, and publishes five days a week. The positives of the city of Oneonta, combined with smart land utilization, are the key to long-term success.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
Vote for Castelli in 21st District
Ah, autumn, when the air is crisp and fresh. It is definitely time to take some deep breaths and look at Matt Castelli for Congress. He is such a refreshing change after the stench of the nasty, hypocritical behavior of his opponent.
You know who she is. The one who believes “the big lie.” The one who is OK with telling women they don’t have the right to choose and don’t even have the right to choose what contraceptive they want to use. The one who votes no on legislation to help our veterans and then steals the glory of others by claiming she “secured funds” for us when she voted no on the legislation.
Matt Castelli has actually served our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. He didn’t steal any glory. He has walked the walk. He has actually worked to help our veterans secure the health care they deserve. He doesn’t just agree to follow along with his party. He is the breath of fresh air we need. Vote for Matt Castelli. You won’t be sorry and you will breathe so much better.
Joelle Flint
Gloversville
