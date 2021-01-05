There seems to be a serious reality problem with our mayor not understanding the purpose of city government.
The major purpose is to increase the number of taxpayers by improving the quality of life, making it attractive to move to. I moved to Oneonta two years ago and was shocked at what happened to a stable community supported by a mixture of resident and commercial taxpayers. My background happens to be employment with the Assembly, Congress, etc., modeling my concepts using Mumford.
I have seen the slick artist’s rendition of the “new” Oneonta and read various speeches. It never works, but makes a few people wealthier.
Missing are the facts of Oneonta. How many homes are owned by taxpayers, and how many by rental companies? What is the five-year total for commercial taxes and sales tax received? It’s easy to increase the population of an urban area by encouraging specialized housing, but the process used by Habitat for Humanity is far better than distributing Section 8 housing vouchers.
Of course we are in a pandemic, but the vaccines are in process. When I drive down the central business district on Main, I note too many people not wearing a mask. This is not Shanghai, but the people observed should be given a mask and sign an obligation why she or he must by a public officer.
Before Oneonta can evolve to a typical small city offering a superior quality of life, it is necessary to identify the errors. That is why New York City has such resiliency with the creation of community boards that actually have significant power to positively affect the quality of life in their districts. Oneonta must learn by successful examples, not with pretty artistic renditions and speeches. There are so many Oneonta positives that are being ignored.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.