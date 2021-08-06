As a dedicated homeowner it thrills me to read the crafted media releases regarding the “restoration/revitalization” of the city of Oneonta beginning with a focus on the CBD.
Of course the metrics of revitalization is the increase in private investment to offset the one-time Community Block Grants and assorted recovery funding.
What seems to be missing from the wonderful news is the matter of improvements in quality of life associated with a decrease in the horrific one-third of the city population being at the poverty level, and new revenue from increases in the commercial taxes and a corresponding increase in sales. To fund a small business on Main Street with public money may seem great, but the purpose of any business is to offer something, or perform a service that increases the sales. The fundamental purpose of the government remains to regulate and create a consumer and business friendly environment.
It would be useful if our only daily media, The Daily Star, would actually publish increases in tax revenue and the share of sales tax received by the city of Oneonta. Things like intelligent code enforcement and even a database of rental properties would protect the renter and owner. The basic metrics of revitalization remain unavailable.
The city website is missing the fundamentals of public information. Trying to find the City Charter or current budget seems an impossible task. Even the non-diversity pictures on the city website should be updated. I know it’s a mayoral election upcoming, but that occurs every few years.
There is an intelligent electorate being denied actual information. This must be corrected.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.